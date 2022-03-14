PM Modi Wishes Barack Obama Quick Recovery From COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former US President Barack Obama a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: “My best wishes Barack Obama for your quick recovery from #COVID19, and your family’s good health and wellbeing”.

My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family’s good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022

The former US president today informed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter on Sunday. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

