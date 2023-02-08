PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

New Delhi: Ahead of his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, gave a style statement on sustainable fashion with his blue jacket, crafted by Indian Oil from recycled plastic bottles.

In a message 0f sustainability, the Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue, sleeveless “sadri” jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.

The jacket was presented to PM Modi by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as part of its “Unbottled” campaign on Monday. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and IOC thanked PM Modi for choosing the wear the jacket to parliament.

Indian Oil Corporation aims to convert 100 million PET bottles annually to make uniforms for its on-ground teams and non-combat uniforms for the armed forces.

Recently, the government also launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore, which will facilitate the transition of the economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and make the country adopt technology and market leadership in this sector.

Furthermore, in the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore to achieve energy transition and net zero objectives and listed green growth among seven priorities of the government.