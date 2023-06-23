PM Modi US visit: Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra attend state dinner at White House

Washington: United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the State dinner on Thursday.

The Indian prime minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Grand Staircase.

The US officials who arrived at the White House for the State Dinner included US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.

“It has been wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. It has grown so strong, this is not just the relationship between two men, or two governments, its really two peoples,” Eric Garcetti told ANI, as he entered the White House for the State Dinner.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also arrived at the White House for the event and hailed the strong relationship between the United States and India.

“We had a great time with Prime Minister Modi. We have a very strong relationship, PM Modi continues to make that grow and make both nations stronger,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were amongst the Indian business tycoons who were invited to the White House for the State Dinner.

Furthermore, Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo also reached the venue.

Several CEOs were also among the invitees to the State dinner. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were in attendance.

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, and Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen were also invited.

