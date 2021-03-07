PM Modi urges people to purchase medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to purchase medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras at affordable prices.

PM Modi’s remarks came during his address to the beneficiaries to mark Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations on Sunday. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana through video conferencing.

He said as medicines are expensive and the common man cannot afford it, the government has started PM ‘Jan Aushadhi ‘ yojana for the poor. The Prime Minister said Rs 9000 crore has been saved by the poor because they got medicines at lower prices from these shops.

He interacted with a number of people who were getting the benefit from Janaushadhi Yojana launched by the Centre.