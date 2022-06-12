PM Modi Urges Everyone To Mark Yoga Day And Make Yoga A Part Of Daily Lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of daily lives. Modi also shared a film on ‘Yoga in our daily lives’.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

“In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are countless.”

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21.

Modi is likely to lead the main event of the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, Karnataka. The Ayush Ministry has also planned to observe the day at 75 iconic locations across the country.

The PM had first proposed the idea for an UN-mandated International Day of Yoga during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. After the initiative was backed by as many as 177 nations, June 21 was marked as the date to observe Yoga Day – since it marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, which holds special significance in many parts of the world.