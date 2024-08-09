PM Modi
NationalBreakingTop News

PM Modi Urges Citizens to Change Profile Picture Having Tricolour on Social Media

By Itishree Sethy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to change their profile picture to have a tricolour on social media platforms.

Shri Modi changed his profile picture to a tricolour to celebrate Independence Day. He urged everyone to do the same to make the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement a memorable mass movement.

Shri Modi also urged everyone to share selfies with Tiranga on harghartiranga.com.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said;

“As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com

<>

</>

Continue Reading
Itishree Sethy 3719 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News