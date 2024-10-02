New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued an appeal to rural residents and stakeholders across the nation, urging them to take an active role in the ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan – People’s Plan Campaign (2024–25).

In a letter dated 1st October 2024, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of enthusiastic and committed participation in the preparation of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for the year 2025–26.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient Vedic verse “विश्वं पृष्टं ग्रामे अस्मिन् अनातुरम्”, meaning “just as the world is complete in itself, so too should our villages be capable, empowered, and prosperous,” the Prime Minister emphasized the vision of creating self-sufficient and sustainable villages. He highlighted the significant role that each citizen and stakeholder plays in realizing this vision through their contributions to the GPDP, which is central to the holistic and sustainable development of Grameen Bharat.

Prime Minister’s message calls for widespread participation, urging everyone to help transform their Panchayats into thriving centres of growth and progress. He reiterated that the success of this initiative relies on collective effort, aiming to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all. Ministry of Panchayati Raj has requested all Panchayati Raj Institutions/ Rural Local Bodies to ensure this message reaches every corner of the country, inspiring everyone to take part in ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan – People’s Plan Campaign for a stronger, self-reliant, developed and more prosperous India.

In support of this important initiative, several dignitaries have come forward to encourage widespread participation. Through specially recorded video messages, available on the YouTube Channel of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr1WFeVzpoLu2lw_Dq-SeCV7vujuKBXDW), they have made impassioned appeals to both Panchayats and the people to engage wholeheartedly in the People’s Plan Campaign.

This year, the ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan marks several significant milestones, including a special initiative to commemorate the 75th Year of the Republic of India through Special Gram Sabhas on 2nd October 2024. These Gram Sabhas will focus on orienting Gram Panchayats (GPs) towards preparing their Panchayat Development plans (PDPs) for the financial year 2025–26, engaging over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats, 6,700 Block Panchayats, and 665 District Panchayats. Officers and Consultants from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj have been deputed to selected Gram Panchayats across different States / UTs to oversee and monitor the organization of Special Gram Sabhas on 2nd October 2024. Their presence aims to provide valuable insights and guidance, ensuring a more streamlined, inclusive, and structured process for developing high-quality Panchayat Development Plans.

As part of this campaign, special Gram Sabhas are being organized in over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats. These specially convened and well-designed Gram Sabhas serve as platforms for citizens to voice their opinions, share their needs, and actively contribute to the development planning of their areas. The People’s Plan Campaign represents a significant step towards inclusive and participatory rural development in India. By encouraging the active involvement of rural citizens in the planning process, it aims to create development plans that truly reflect local needs and aspirations. The support and engagement of Panchayati Raj Institutions and rural local bodies are crucial for the success of this initiative and for realizing the vision of a developed India rooted in the strength of its villages. As the campaign unfolds, it is expected to foster a sense of ownership among rural communities towards their development processes, leading to more effective and locally relevant Panchayat Development Plans for the year 2025–26.

In an unprecedented collaboration, the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), coordinated by IIT Delhi, will play a critical role this year by involving over 15,000 students from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan in People’s Plan Campaign, famously known as ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan. These students will not only participate in the Special Gram Sabha on 2nd October 2024 but also assist in the handholding and preparation of GPDPs across various Gram Panchayats. This partnership between UBA and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj aims to engage young minds in grassroots-level planning, marking a first in the history of the campaign. Moreover, Young Fellows working under the Project for Creating Model Gram Panchayat Clusters (PCMGPCs), as well as Fellows from Piramal Foundation, Aspirational Bharat Collaborative (ABC) and Transforming Rural India Foundation (TRIF), will play a crucial role in co-facilitating the 2nd October Gram Sabha. They will support the Sarpanch in pre-planning and orientation on LSDGs, orient Gram Sabha members on PDI Scores and LSDG Themes, and assist in identifying appropriate interventions and theme selection.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is launching a landmark initiative on 2nd October 2024, organizing a Special Gram Sabha cum-Orientation/Training Programme in 750 Gram Panchayats across the country. This first-of-its-kind event is part of the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and ensuring the creation of high-quality Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) through active community participation. Indian Republic’s 75th year is, in many ways, a historic milestone in the nation’s journey. It is a moment to honour and engage our senior citizens, aged 75 years and above, by inviting them to participate in the 750 Gram Sabhas to amplify their voices and build a stronger community, ensuring Gram Swaraj through the power of people’s participation. Ministry calls upon citizens to unite in this celebration of wisdom and collaboration, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for all. This initiative is an essential component of the People’s Plan Campaign, designed to ensure that development planning at the grassroots level is inclusive, transparent, and effective.

This initiative places a special focus on engaging both the elders and younger generations to work collaboratively towards the sustainable development of Grameen Bharat. In a unique approach, senior citizens will be honoured and invited to share their experiences. Their insights, drawn from witnessing India’s transformation over decades, will help guide the vision for the future and sustainable development of Panchayats. The involvement of elders in the planning process reinforces the traditional wisdom and values embedded in rural governance. Young Fellows from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, along with representatives from TRIF and Piramal Foundations, will act as facilitators. They will provide focused training to Panchayat representatives and other stakeholders on critical aspects of development planning, such as Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) and identifying gaps in governance.

The 2nd October Special Gram Sabha cum-Orientation/Training Programme will also include interactive sessions where senior citizens will share their memories of the evolution of Panchayats, from the first Panchayat elections to current governance practices. This will be followed by discussions that focus on existing gaps in local governance and future goals. The programme will also feature tree plantation campaigns (EkPedMaaKeNaam), community pledges for cleanliness, fitness, and drug-free societies, as well as a collective commitment to preparing quality Panchayat Development Plans.

This initiative symbolizes a forward-thinking approach to governance – one that values tradition while focusing on sustainable development and the empowerment of Grameen Bharat. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj calls upon all Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats, District Panchayats and communities to actively participate in this programme as we celebrate the 75th year of Republic with 750 Gram Sabhas and ensure Gram Swaraj through people’s participation.

