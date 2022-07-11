PM Modi Unveils National Emblem Cast On The Roof Of New Parliament Building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building today morning.

He also interacted with the Shramjeevis involved in the construction work of the new Parliament.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament.”

The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilograms and is 6.5 meters in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of New Parliament Building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kilograms has also been constructed to support the Emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of New Parliament Building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.