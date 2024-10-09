Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated a series of significant development projects in Maharashtra, with a total investment exceeding Rs 7,600 crore. The initiatives aim to bolster infrastructure, healthcare, and education across the state.

Among the key projects, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, a major undertaking estimated at around Rs 7,000 crore. This project is expected to enhance connectivity and stimulate growth in sectors such as manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur and the wider Vidarbha region12.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 645 crore. This terminal is designed to provide world-class facilities for the influx of religious tourists visiting Shirdi2.

In a significant boost to the state’s healthcare infrastructure, PM Modi also launched 10 new government medical colleges located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli, and Ambernath (Thane). These institutions will not only increase the number of undergraduate and postgraduate seats but also offer specialized tertiary healthcare services23.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai, established under a Public-Private Partnership model with the Tata Education and Development Trust. The institute aims to create an industry-ready workforce with training in advanced fields such as mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation, and robotics3.

Lastly, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra was also launched, providing students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through innovative tools like live chatbots3.

These projects underscore the government’s commitment to fostering development and improving the quality of life for the people of Maharashtra.

