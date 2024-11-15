Jamui: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi marked the commencement of 150th Birth Anniversary Year celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 6,640 crore in Jamui, Bihar today.

The Prime Minister welcomed Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers of various states who were participating in the tribal day functions across various districts of India. He also welcomed the innumerable tribal brothers and sisters who had virtually joined the program from across India. Terming today as a very holy day, Shri Modi remarked that Karthik Poonima, Dev Deepawali as well as 550th Birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji was being observed and greeted the citizens of India for the same. The Prime Minister said that today was also a historic day for the citizens as it was the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. He greeted the citizens of India and tribal brothers and sisters, in particular. The Prime Minister noted that Swachhata Abhiyan was held in the past 3 days in Jamui as a precursor to today’s Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He congratulated various stakeholders like the administration, citizens of Jamui and women folk in particular for the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Recalling that he was in Dharthi Abha Birsa Munda’s birth village Ulihatu on last year’s Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Shri Modi remarked that this year he was in place which had witnessed the bravery of martyr Tilka Manjhi and added that this occasion was even more special as the country was marking the commencement of 150th Birth Anniversary Year celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He added that the celebrations would go on for the upcoming year. The Prime Minister also congratulated the one crore people from various villages who had joined virtually in today’s event at Jamui, Bihar. Shri Modi said he was pleased to welcome the descendant of Birsa Munda, Shri Budharam Munda and descendant of Sidhu Kanhu, Shri Mandal Murmu today.

The Prime Minister remarked that the inauguration and laying of foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6640 crore was done today. He added that projects comprised around 1.5 lakh approval letters for pucca houses for tribals, schools and hostels for the betterment of tribal children’s future, health facilities for tribal women, road projects connecting tribal areas, tribal museums and research centres to conserve the tribal culture. Shri Modi remarked that there was Grih Pravesh of 11,000 Awas built for the tribals on the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepavali. He congratulated all the tribals on this occasion.

“Tribal welfare has always been the priority of our government”, said the Prime Minister. He added that it was Atal ji’s Government which formed a separate Ministry for Tribal affairs. Shri Modi noted that the budgetary allocation was increased 5 times from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crores in the last 10 years. Shri Modi said a special scheme named Dharti Abha Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) was started recently benefitting more than 60,000 tribal villages. He added that Rs. 80,000 crores was being invested through the scheme which aimed at ensuring availability of basic facilities in the tribal villages along with creating job opportunities and training of the tribal youths. He also added that Tribal Marketing centers would be set up along with training and support to create homestays as part of the scheme. This, he added, will strengthen tourism as well as make eco-tourism a possibility in the tribal dominated areas which would stop the migration of tribals.