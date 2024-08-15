PM Modi Unfurls National Flag from Ramparts of Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National flag at the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

Prime Minister @narendramodi pays floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on India’s 78th Independence Day#IndependenceDay #IndependenceDay2024 pic.twitter.com/b7ZVALBn75 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2024

PM Modi paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and then reached the Red Fort to address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. https://t.co/KamX6DiI4Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024

“Today, as we celebrate our 78th Independence Day, we pay tribute and express our gratitude to the brave freedom fighters who laid their lives for their motherland. The country remains forever indebted to them for their selfless sacrifice and service to the nation,” said the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on 78th Independence Day.

Stating that the period of the freedom movement has been one of struggle and youngsters, farmers, women and tribals, everyone fought continuously against slavery, PM Modi said, “There was a time when people were committed to sacrifice their lives for India’s independence. However, now is the time to dedicate ourselves to building a strong and prosperous India. Our commitment to living for our country can make it thrive.”

Today, “Vocal for Local” has become the mantra of India’s Arthatantra (economy). With “One District One Product,” each district now takes pride in its produce and strives to identify its unique strengths to specialize in one particular product, aiming to boost exports. The country is also working tirelessly towards becoming Aatmanirbhar in the energy sector and combating climate change.

Today, new employment opportunities are knocking on the doors of India’s youth. The country’s youth are now leaping into a golden era and reaching new heights. If the youth of this country hold on to this opportunity with grit and hope of fulfilling their dreams, then we’ll achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.