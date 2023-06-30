PM Modi travels in metro to attend Delhi University event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University.

Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/HOZ6Kb1fjM — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

The centenary celebrations were launched on May 1, 2022 on the occasion of the university’s foundation day.

Delhi University (DU) was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.