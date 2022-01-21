PM Modi Tops List Of Most Popular World Leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again topped the list of most popular world leaders.

Among the list of the 13 world leaders, US president Joe Biden is ranked at number six with a 43 per cent rating.

Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau also at 43 per cent and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 41 per cent.

The survey showed PM Modi occupying the pole position with an approval rating of 71 per cent.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came second with 66 per cent approval rating while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held the third position with 60 per cent approval.

Even in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders.

“The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” Morning Consult said on its website.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.