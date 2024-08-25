PM Modi to visit Odisha to rollout Subhadra yojana on September 17

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha for the rollout of the Subhadra yojana on September 17, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Reports said that Dharmendra Pradhan visited Odisha today and is presently in Puri. He also visited and offered prayers at the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri. The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the regulations of Subhadra Yojana on August 23.

The Chief Minister announced the Cabinet’s approval of the regulations of Subhadra Yojana. Women between the age of 21 years and less than 60 years will receive money. The money will go to the woman’s account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) he further said.

More than one crore women will benefit from it. Every year on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day five thousand rupees will go to woman’s bank accounts directly. Hence the women under this scheme will get the amount of Rs. 10,000 every year till five years (This is an amount of Rs. 50,000 within a time span of five years)

The money will go to woman’s account within five years of Subhadra Yojana launch. The money will go on Subhadra debit card. A call center will be opened for clarifications relating to this scheme. Women can apply for the scheme at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices and at Jana Seva Kendras. Beneficiaries who use the debit card of Subhadra Yojana for digital payments more frequently will be rewarded. 100 such beneficiaries will be rewarded.

Notably, the BJP had promised to introduce the Subhadra Yojana to provide cash vouchers of Rs 50,000 to women if it formed the government. The party formed the government on June 12 and is, thus, preparing to introduce the scheme within 100 days.