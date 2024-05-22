PM Modi To Visit Odisha On May 29, To Campaign In Kendrapara & Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 29 to boost the BJP’s poll campaign in the state for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, BJP leader and party’s election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar informed.

He will address public meetings in Balasore and Kendrapara.

Union Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on May 25. He will attend public meetings in Baripada, Chandbali, Korei and Nimapara in Jagatsinghpur. Similarly, on May 23, BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to attend public meetings in Chilika and Mahanga in Kendrapara.