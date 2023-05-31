PM Modi To Visit Odisha In June To Attend BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha next month to attend mega rally as part of party’s nationwide Maha Jansampark Abhiyan.

On the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the government, BJP is launching nationwide public relations campaign (Maha Jansampark Abhiyan). The State unit of the BJP has plans to organize four mega rallies.

The Prime Minister will attend the event, BJP state president Manmohan Samal informed at a press meet today.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda, Nityananda Ray, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bisheshwar Tudu will join this campaign in the state, Samal added.

The Prime Minister has launched this public relations campaign. As many as 51 massive rallies will be held across the country within a month. A state committee has been formed under the chairmanship of former Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi.

Accordingly, 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state have been divided into six clusters, while six Union Ministers will look after the cluster. The campaign will be carried out with an aim to reach out to people with the success of nine years of Modi government.