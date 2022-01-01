PM Modi to visit Meerut on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (January 2) to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at around 1pm.

This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh this month (and the new year); he visited the state four times in December, 2021.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Dhyan Chand University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about ₹700 crore.