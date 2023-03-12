PM Modi to visit Karnataka today!

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka today to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru expressway and will lay the foundation stone to projects worth around ₹16,000 crore, Prime Ministers Office has informed. This will be PM Modi’s sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year. Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May.

Speaking about PM Modi’s schedule for today, at around 12 noon, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya.

At around 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the prime minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. Earlier, PM Modi described the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway as an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

The 118-km expressway, built at the cost of ₹8,408 crore, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.

The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay foundation stone of Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway. The 92-km-long road project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4,130 crore, the statement said.