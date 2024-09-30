New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on 2 October 2024. At around 2 PM, he will lay the foundation stone, and launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore in Hazaribag, Jharkhand.

In line with his commitment to ensure comprehensive and holistic development of the tribal communities across the country, the Prime Minister will launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore. The Abhiyan will cover around 63,000 villages benefitting more than 5 crore tribal people in 549 districts and 2,740 blocks across 30 States and UTs. It aims to attain saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood, through 25 interventions implemented by various 17 Ministries and Department of Government of India.

In order to boost the educational infrastructure for the tribal communities, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over Rs 2,800 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) worth over Rs 1360 crore. It includes more than 1380 kms of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels. Further, he will also unveil a series of landmark achievements under PM JANMAN, which include, the electrification of more than 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households in around 3,000 Villages, operationalization of 275 Mobile medical units, operationalization of 500 Anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and saturation of more than 5,550 PVTG Villages with ‘Nal se Jal’.