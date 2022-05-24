PM Modi To Visit Hyderabad & Chennai On Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on Thursday.

At around 2 PM, Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of ISB Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022.

At around 5:45 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

At around 5.45 P.M., Mr Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over 31 thousand 400 crore rupees at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai. These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities.

In Chennai, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over 2,900 crore ruppes. The 75-kilometre long Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, built at a project cost of over 500 crore rupees, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30-kilometre long third railway line between Tambaram – Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over 590 crore rupees, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 115-km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a project cost of around 850 crore rupees and 910 crore rupees, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project – Chennai, built at a cost of 116 crore rupees under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over 28 thousand 500 crore rupees.

The 262-Km long Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over 14 thousand 870 crore rupees. It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by two to three hours. The four-lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 kilometres in length, will be built at a cost of over five thousand 850 crore rupees. It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port. The 94-kilometre long four-lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31-km long two-lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around three thousand 870 crore rupees and 720 crore rupees will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway Stations, Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over 1,800 crore rupees and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi- Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over 1,400 crore rupees. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.