PM Modi to visit Assam & West Bengal today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Monday to dedicate to and lay the foundation stones of several projects.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Assam at 11:30 am on Monday, besides laying the foundation stone for engineering colleges during the event, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will later dedicate to the nation and inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal, where the political atmosphere is surcharged after CBI on Sunday served a notice to the wife of TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The probe agency asked her to join the probe in the coal pilferage case.

In West Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crore, fully funded by the central government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees.