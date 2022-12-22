PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation in India at high-level meeting today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 pandemic and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today.

The meeting will be held during afternoon on Thursday (December 22) amid the rising cases in several countries.

The covid situation in China has become a source of concern for the world after Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy. Research groups have predicted that the death toll could rise to millions amid fears that new mutants could emerge as a new wave of infections quickly spreads throughout the vast country.