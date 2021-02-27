PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

New Delhi: In recognition of the PM’s commitment to sustainability in the energy and the environment, Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.

PM Modi will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Conference-2021, which will be held virtually from 1 to 5 March, its organiser, IHS Markit, has said. This is the first time that it will be an all-virtual event.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special plenary with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, and conference chair on 5 March.

