New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Kautilya Economic Conclave on 4th October at around 6:30 PM at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The third edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave will be held from 4th to 6th October. This year’s conclave will focus on themes such as financing the green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and the implications for growth, and principles for policy action to preserve resilience among others.

Both Indian and international scholars and policymakers will discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the Global South. Speakers from across the world will take part in the conclave.

The Kautilya Economic Conclave is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Ministry of Finance.