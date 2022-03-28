PM Modi To Participate In ‘Grih Pravesham’ In Madhya Pradesh On March 29

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Grih Pravesham’ of about 5.21 Lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on 29th March at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

It has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family of the country. This marks yet another step in this direction.

The function will also witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across Madhya Pradesh.

The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps like training thousands of masons including women masons, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects.