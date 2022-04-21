PM Modi to participate in celebrations of 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Red Fort today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Red Fort in New Delhi this evening.

PM Modi will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion. The programme is being organized by the Government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

During the day event, ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in ‘Shabad Kirtan’. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ will also be organized.

The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals, and principles in world history. He was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits. His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on the 24th of November. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.

The two-day grand event to mark the 400th Prakash Gurupurab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji started in the Red Fort premises yesterday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the event.