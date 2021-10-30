PM Modi to meet Pope Francis in Vatican, host of world leaders today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, the second day of his official visit to the Italian capital of Rome.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Italy on Friday, will be meeting the Pope on the sidelines of the two-day G20 summit in Rome, which Modi is attending at the invitation of Mario Draghi, his Italian counterpart.

Later on in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet a host of world leaders, again on the sidelines of the G20 summit. These include meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian president Joko Widodo and Singapore prime minister Lee Hosein Loong.

Prime Minister Modi held extensive delegation-level talks on Friday with his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, on diversifying India-Italy ties. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders reviewed the five-year action plan of “bilateral partnership and reiterated the commitment to further expanding trade and investment linkages.”