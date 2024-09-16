Bhubaneswar: The schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhubaneswar has been revealed. A carcade rehearsal was conducted in Bhubaneswar for PM Modi’s visit today. From the airport, the carcade rehearsal first passed through Gadakan Village and then Janata Maidan and culminated at BPI Airport.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will leave Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan at 8:15 AM, arrive at Gujarat Ahmedabad Airport by 8:35 AM and board an IAF BBJ aircraft to Bhubaneswar. The PM will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport at 11 AM and will head to Gadakan village by road.

For about 30 minutes (11:15 to 11:45 pm), PM Modi will hold talks with the PMAY beneficiaries at Gadakan Village. PM Modi will interact with residents of Sabar Sahi in Gadakan Village and will inaugurate about 36 houses of PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries.

Following this, the Prime Minister will reach Janata Madan at 11:55 PM, where will stay for about 1 hour and will launch various projects including the Subhadra Yojana.

At 1.05 PM, the Prime Minister will depart from Janata Maidan, arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport at 1:20 PM and depart for Delhi at 1:25 PM. He will arrive at New Delhi Airport at 3:35 PM.

Traffic restrictions have been issued by the Commissionerate Police as a huge gathering is expected in and around Janata Maidan for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the SUBHADRA Yojana. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 7:30 am to 3 pm tomorrow. However, fire brigades and ambulances engaged in emergency services have been excluded from the restrictions.

To ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of the general public, the following restrictions and parking arrangements are made for better convenience of the general public. No vehicle is allowed to ply on the road i.e. from Jaydev Vihar to NALCO Square and from NALCO Square to Jaydev Vihar and its connecting lane / by lane. During this period vehicles coming from Nandankanan’s side intending to go towards Jaydev Vihar’s side will avail the road Damana Sqr. – Guru Kelu Charan Park – Sainik School – Acharya Vihar or take the route via Sikharchandi – Pathargadia – DN School – Kalinga Studio Chhak – Fire Station. Similarly, vehicles intending to go from Jaydev Vihar towards Nandankanan will avail the road via Acharya Vihar – Sainik School – Guru Kelu Charan Park – Damana Sqr. or avail the route Fire Station – DN School – Patharagadia – Sikharchandi. Vehicles from the Cuttack side are advised to avail of NH-316 for coming towards Bhubaneswar or avail of Nandankanan road.