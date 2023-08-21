PM Modi To Leave For Johannesburg Tomorrow To Attend 15th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (August 22) depart for Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in South Africa from August 22-24.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, this will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kwatra added that a business delegation from India will also be travelling to South Africa to attend the Business Tracks meetings and also the meetings of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance and the BRICS Business Forum.

“Prime Minister will depart tomorrow morning for Johannesburg where he would be participating in the 15th BRICS Summit that starts tomorrow and concludes on 24th August..,” the foreign secretary added during the media address of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He said, “The theme of the BRICS Summit this year is ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism’. This would be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Informing about PM Modi’s visit to Greece on a special invitation of his counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he said that both sides will look into ways to deepen and expand defence and security partnerships among other important areas.