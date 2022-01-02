PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, around 1pm on Sunday.

The university will be established in an area covering Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore, an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in the poll-bound state will be in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country.