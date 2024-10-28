Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the second phase of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana on October 29, 2024.

This phase aims to provide free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens across India.

The virtual launch will mark a significant expansion of the government’s flagship health scheme, which has already benefited millions. Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced that the state will implement the scheme by April 2025, ensuring that all citizens above the age of 70 receive the promised benefits.

“The Ayushman Bharat Yojana Phase-II is a monumental step towards universal healthcare. By April 2025, senior citizens in Odisha will have access to free treatment at any hospital impaneled in the scheme,” said Minister Mahaling.

The scheme’s expansion underscores the government’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and affordability for the elderly. Beneficiaries can avail of the services at a wide network of hospitals, ensuring comprehensive coverage and support.

The scheme is being launched throughout India tomorrow and it will benefit people above the age of 70 years,” the Health Minister informed.

Talking about Odisha, the Minister said, “The Health Department is taking all necessary steps. We are planning to include 3.50 crore people under the scheme out of the 4.50 crore people in Odisha. Very soon, there will be a mega launch of both Phase I and Phase II of the scheme in Odisha. Hopefully, we will be able to implement the scheme by the end of this financial year,” the Health Minister said.