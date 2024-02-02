PM Modi To Launch 2400 MW NLC Talabira Thermal Power Station Project

Bhubaneswar: NLC India Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, is setting up a 2,400 MW coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power Project at Talabira in Jharsuguda district of Odisha at an estimated cost of Rs 27,212 Crore and further 800 MW is also planned in the second phase with investment of over Rs 8000 Crore approximately. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 3 x 800 MW of NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project under Phase-1 on February 03, 2024.

This is the largest Greenfield Pithead Thermal Power Station envisaged in the country in the recent past that ensures energy security of the country and power the growth of the nation.

Leveraging on the cost benefits of a pit head project, the coal for the units will be fed from the adjacent Talabira II and III operational mines of NLC India Ltd., through eco-friendly conveyor system, without involving any cost for road and rail transportation. The project would be able to supply power at one of the cheapest tariffs among all thermal power stations in the country. The first phase of the project will supply 1,787 Crore units of electricity to Odisha and other beneficiary states for which PPA is already in place.

In addition to higher efficiency, this power plant is equipped with latest environment friendly designs of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) for SOx control, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for NOx control, 10% eco-friendly biomass co-firing, solid waste management and Effluent Treatment System.

This project would generate huge employment opportunities, both during construction and operation phases of the station. Apart from direct employment, a lot of indirect employment opportunities will be generated by this project. This Project will significantly boost socio-economic development transforming the lives of people in the region.

This project is a standing example of Atmanirbhar Bharat with indigenous equipment and an apt example of fulfilling Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of establishing more pit-head thermal power stations in mission mode owing to its inherent benefits.