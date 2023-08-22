PM Modi To Join Chandrayaan-3 Landing Programme Virtually From South Africa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on South Africa tour, will join the Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually from the foreign country.

PM Modi is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to land on the south pole of Moon at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

The soft-landing of the lander on the south pole is a challenging task as it is a very rugged and mountainous region. If the lander is successful in landing, it will be the first time that a spacecraft has soft-landed in this region.