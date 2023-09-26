PM Modi To Interact With College Students At ‘G20 University Connect Finale’ Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the G20 University Connect Finale programme at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre on Tuesday. The programme will be attended by about 3,000 students, faculty members, and vice-chancellors of the participating universities. In addition, students from across the country will also be joining the event Live, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The G20 University Connect initiative was undertaken with an aim to build the understanding of India’s G20 Presidency among India’s youth and enhance their participation in the different G20 events,” it said.

The programme engaged over 1 lakh students from universities across India.

Initially planned for 75 universities to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence, the initiative eventually expanded its reach to 101 universities across India, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In the statement, the PMO said that the G20 Jan Bhagidari movement saw a record participation of more than 5 crore youth from different schools, higher education institutions and skill development institutes from across the country.

“Several programmes were held across the country under the G-20 University Connect initiative. They witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions. Further. what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience,” it said.

On Sunday, PM Modi during his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” extended an invitation to university students and young professionals interested in further education to participate in the program.

In a post on the social media platform LinkedIn, Modi said over the last one year, the G-20 University Connect program brought together India’s youth as the initiative, spanning the entire year, proved to be incredibly fulfilling, yielding highly satisfying outcomes. It showcased to the world how our youth have emerged as vibrant cultural envoys, who have cemented enduring connections with the G20 fraternity, he said.

“It has also enabled the youth to know more about India’s G20 Presidency, the themes we have worked on during our Presidency, igniting a spirit of collectiveness towards our planet and to prepare our youth to be active makers of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the prime minister said.