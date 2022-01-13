PM Modi to interact with CMs on Covid-19 situation today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday over the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country amid a surge in infections due to the Omicron variant, according to people familiar with the matter.

He will interact with the chief ministers at 4.30pm via video conferencing, people cited above said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at a time when India is inching closer to 250,000 daily infections in the new Covid wave largely driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.