PM Modi To Interact With CMs Of Six States Including Odisha On COVID Situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala on the 16th of July of this month to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in these states.

PM Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing at 11 A.M.

The government said later on Tuesday that nearly 73.4 per cent of new Covid-19 cases reported so far in July are from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

During a press briefing, officials also said that 55 districts in India reporting more than 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 13.