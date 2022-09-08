PM Modi To Inaugurate Revamped Central Vista Today; Over 1500 Police Personnel Deployed

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista in New Delhi on Thursday, 8 September. Following the inauguration on Thursday, it will be made open to the public.

A large number of people, including VVIPs and other invitees, are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for security in the newly revamped Central Vista area.

A senior official of Delhi Police, aware of the security arrangements, said the area has been divided into eight zones, which will be manned round the clock by eight deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs).

“Besides 17 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 43 inspectors and nearly 1,200 upper and lower rank staff of Delhi Police will be patrolling in the areas. While 10 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be manning the area during the day shift, two additional CAPF companies have been deployed for security arrangements in the evening shift. As many as five patrolling teams in 10 mobile patrolling vans (MPVs) will be keeping a constant watch on all the public movement in the area,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

The officer further said the area will be under surveillance from 32 rooftop locations, including 12 in outer and 20 in the inner barricading.

“The Multi Zone Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) have been installed at 90 points in 25 locations in the area. Apart from one anti-drone gun, one counter- unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) has also been installed in the area, to detect, track, and ultimately disrupt and destroy any suspicious aerial intrusion. While five teams of spotters will keep a strict vigil in the area, another five traffic decongestion teams have been deployed there to immediately remove any traffic bottleneck in the area. As many as five SWAT teams have been deployed in the area, to avert any emergency crisis,” the officer said, adding that eight vehicle checking teams, four ambulances and two fire tenders have been readied on the spot.

Drones will not be permitted near Central Vista on Thursday, the official added.