PM Modi to Inaugurate National Conference of District Judiciary Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary on 31st August 2024 at 10 AM at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will unveil the stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The two-day Conference, organised by the Supreme Court of India, will host five working sessions that will deliberate and discuss on the issues related to the District Judiciary such as Infrastructure and Human Resources, Inclusive Courtrooms for all, Judicial Security and Judicial Wellness, Case Management and Judicial Training.

The Chief Justice of India and other Judges of the Supreme Court, Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, Attorney General of India, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Chairman of the Bar Council of India will also participate in the inaugural programme.