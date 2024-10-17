New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on the 20th of October to launch and lay the foundation stones for various projects worth approximately Rs 1,300 crore.

The Prime Minister is also slated to address two public gatherings. In light of this, stringent security measures are in place. Modi has been the representative of Varanasi in the Lok Sabha since 2014.

Dilip Patel, the president of the BJP’s Kashi region, has divulged details of PM Modi’s itinerary. As per the schedule, PM Modi will land at Babatpur Airport at about 12:30 pm. His initial stop will be at Shankara Nethralaya on Ring Road to inaugurate the hospital, followed by a speech to approximately 1,000 invitees from the hospital trust. Subsequently, PM Modi will proceed to Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Sigra to inaugurate the sports complex and lay the foundation for several other projects on Sunday.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, has stated that the opening of Shankara Nethralaya will not only serve the Varanasi populace but also meet the needs of patients from Bihar and Purvanchal. Additionally, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Babatpur Airport terminal along with other related projects, collectively valued at Rs 1,300 crore.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal has indicated that in anticipation of PM Modi’s visit, around 5,000 police personnel, including SPG and ATS officers, will be deployed. They will monitor the situation in plain clothes, and drones will be used for aerial surveillance. To mitigate traffic congestion, special arrangements have been implemented to facilitate smooth access to the venues for attendees. PM Modi is expected to depart from Delhi after concluding the day’s events by 6 PM.

