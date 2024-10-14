New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Telecommunication Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 15th October at 10 AM.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress 2024 during the programme.

WTSA is the governing conference for the standardization work of the International Telecommunication Union, the United Nations Agency for Digital Technologies, organised every four years. It is for the first time that the ITU-WTSA will be hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific. It is a pivotal global event that will bring together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers and tech experts from over 190 countries, representing telecom, digital, and ICT sectors.

WTSA 2024 will provide a platform for countries to discuss and decide the future of standards of next-generation critical technologies like 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, cybersecurity, etc. Hosting this event in India will provide the country with an opportunity to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and setting the course for future technologies. Indian startups and research institutions are set to gain critical insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights and Standard Essential Patents.

India Mobile Congress 2024 will showcase India’s innovation ecosystem, where leading telecom companies and innovators will highlight advancements in Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with a spotlight on 6G, and 5G use-case showcases, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

India Mobile Congress, Asia’s largest digital technology forum, has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, startups and other key stakeholders in the technology and telecom ecosystem. The India Mobile Congress 2024 will showcase over 400 exhibitors, about 900 startups, and participation from over 120 countries. The event also aims to showcase more than 900 technology use case scenarios and host more than 100 sessions and discussions with over 600 global and Indian speakers.

