PM Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week, Open HAL’s Helicopter Factory Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka today.

He will also dedicate to the nation a helicopter manufacturing plant of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL in Tumakuru.

Being held from 6th to 8th February, IEW is aimed to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will see the presence of more than 30 Ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.

During the programme, Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

The ethanol blending programme has been a key focus areas of the government to achieve Aatmanirbharta in the field of energy. Due to the sustained efforts of the government, ethanol production capacity has seen a six times increase since 2013-14.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally.

The Prime Minister will launch the uniforms under ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic, IndianOil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) & cotton.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the twin-cooktop model of the IndianOil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag-off its commercial roll-out. IndianOil had earlier developed an innovative and patented Indoor Solar Cooking System with single cooktop.