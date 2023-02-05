PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, tomorrow.

Being held from 6th to 8th February, IEW is aimed to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will see the presence of more than 30 Ministers from across the world.

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future. During the programme, Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

E20 Fuel:

The ethanol blending programme has been a key focus areas of the government to achieve Aatmanirbharta in the field of energy. Due to the sustained efforts of the government, ethanol production capacity has seen a six times increase since 2013-14. The achievements in the course of last eight years under under Ethanol Blending Programe& Biofuels Programe have not only augmented India’s energy security but have also resulted in a host of other benefits including reduction of 318 Lakh Metric Tonnes of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange savings of around Rs 54,000 crore. As a result, there has been payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies during 2014 to 2022 and transfer of more than Rs 49,000 crore to farmers.

In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs. E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol. The government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

Green Mobility Rally:

Prime Minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally. The rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.

‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil

Prime Minister will launch the uniforms under ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic, IndianOil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) & cotton. Each set of uniform of IndianOil’s customer attendant shall support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. IndianOil is taking this initiative further through ‘Unbottled’ – a brand for sustainable garments, launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester. Under this brand, IndianOil targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other Oil Marketing Companies, non-combat uniforms for Army, uniforms/ dresses for Institutions & sales to retail customers.

Twin-Cooktop Model of Indoor Solar Cooking System

Prime Minister will also dedicate the twin-cooktop model of the IndianOil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag-off its commercial roll-out. IndianOil had earlier developed an innovative and patented Indoor Solar Cooking System with single cooktop. On the basis of feedback received, twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking system has been designed offering more flexibility and ease to the users. It is a revolutionary indoor solar cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, making it a reliable cooking solution for India.

The energy landscape has undergone significant shifts in recent years. The government is prepared to play a catalyst in accelerating adoption of low-carbon options including biofuels, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen. Collaboration and transition towards low-carbon energy is crucial in India’s achievement of its climate change targets, says Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

“To ensure smooth supply of green energy, the government has announced an allocation of ₹35,000 crore in the country’s 2023-24 Budget. The government is implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors. We are adopting several initiatives and next generation infrastructure for energy transition and security,” Minister Puri said adding that the growing energy appetite will be met through a healthy mix of energy sources.