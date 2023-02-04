PM Modi To Inaugurate HAL’s Greenfield Helicopter Production Facility In Karnataka On Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate a greenfield helicopter production facility of state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka’s Tumakuru that will initially produce light utility helicopters (LUHs).

The defence ministry billed the 615-acre factory as India’s largest helicopter-manufacturing facility and it has been planned as a one-stop solution for the country’s chopper requirements.

Officials said the HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of three to 15 tonnes, with a total business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years.

The facility will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as light combat helicopters (LCHs) and Indian multirole helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCHs, LUHs, civil advanced light helicopters (ALHs) and IMRHs in the future, the officials said.

Potential exports of civil light utility helicopters would also be catered to from the Tumakuru factory, which is at a distance of around 70 kilometres from Bengaluru.

“In yet another step towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation a helicopter factory of the HAL in Tumakuru, Karnataka on February 6,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the ministry will attend the ceremony.

The foundation stone of the facility was laid by the prime minister in 2016.