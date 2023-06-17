PM Modi To Inaugurate Five New Vande Bharat Trains On Jun 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate five new Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously on June 27, marking a significant milestone in the country’s railway infrastructure.

Manufactured under the Make in India initiative by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), these semi-high-speed trains will enhance connectivity between different cities across India.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will run on a variety of routes, including Goa, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, and Bangalore-Hubli-Dharwad, news agency ANI reported citing official sources from the Ministry of Railways. With these additions, the total number of Vande Bharat trains operating on the country’s rail network will rise to 23.

The introduction of these technologically advanced trains aims to make commuting in these cities more convenient and comfortable. The Vande Bharat Express trains are well-known for their modern amenities, speed, and efficiency, and they provide passengers with an unforgettable travel experience.

The launch of these new trains is in line with the government’s Make in India initiative, which aims to improve rail connectivity and promote domestic manufacturing. The Vande Bharat Express trains represent the nation’s progress in the railway sector and are expected to help the regions they serve to develop and grow.

The Vande Bharat Express trains are known for their cutting-edge amenities, such as comfortable seating, advanced safety features, and improved passenger services. These trains are intended to travel at semi-high speeds, allowing for faster connectivity and shorter travel times between cities.

The Indian Railways initiative to unveil these five new Vande Bharat Express trains demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving railway infrastructure and increasing travel options for citizens.

The addition of these new Vande Bharat Express trains on new routes is expected to boost tourism, trade, and economic development in the regions they serve. It will also give a significant boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, as these trains are made in India, contributing to the growth of the country’s manufacturing sector.