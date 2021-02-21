PM Modi to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences on Feb 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur on February 23.

He will also address the 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur on that day via video conferencing. Governor of West Bengal, Union Education Minister, and Union Minister of State for Education will also be present on the occasion.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is a super specialty hospital which has been set up by the IIT, Kharagpur. This hospital is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare.

It has got the financial support from Ministry of Education. The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent.

The hospital will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery. The MBBS programme is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to Postgraduate and doctoral programmes.