PM Modi To Inaugurate Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam In Varanasi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Education, the three-day seminars will bring together over 300 Vice-Chancellors and Directors from public and private universities, educationists, policymakers, as also industry representatives to deliberate on how the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 can be taken further across the country after successful implementation of several initiatives in the last two years.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister will also attend the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Varanasi.