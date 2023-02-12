PM Modi
PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India-2023 On Monday

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed here in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.

“Warm welcome to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to Karnataka. The PM will inaugurate Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru which will mesmerise the audience with sorties, aerobatic performances & mid-air formations. Our own Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will also be the centre of attraction,” Bommai tweeted.

