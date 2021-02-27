PM Modi to inaugurate 1st digital toy fair today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever toy fair — a virtual exhibition of Indian toys on February 27 via video conferencing.

The fair will be held on www.theindiatoyfair.in

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 27th February, will inaugurate The India Toy Fair 2021. This Fair will bring together various stakeholders associated with the sector. Through such efforts, we aim to add momentum to the efforts of toy industry to grow further,” he said in a tweet on Friday.

From February 27, 11am, the fair will be thrown open to children, parents, teachers, exhibitors.

Over 1,000 exhibitors from all states and Union Territories will showcase their toys, which can be bought online.

All these toys to be showcased in the fair are made in India.

Apart from an open market of toys, there will be panel discussions, webinars to strengthen India’s toy industry.

Over 1.5 million people have already registered for The India Toy Fair – the highest number of registrations ever recorded.

“The fair will be held from 27th February to 2nd March 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry,” the government release said.