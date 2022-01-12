PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate as many as 11 new government medical colleges, and the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Tamil Nadu today. The medical colleges will be inaugurated across the southern state while the new campus of the central institute will be opened in the capital city Chennai. The inauguration event will be held at 4pm via video conferencing, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The colleges have been constructed at an estimated cost of nearly ₹4,000 crore, of which around ₹2,415 crore has been given by the Union government whereas the remaining amount has been provided by the state. The 11 districts where the medical institutes have been set up are the Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar. There will be a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats in the 11 new medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the new campus of CICT has been fully-funded by the Central government and built at a cost of ₹24 crore.