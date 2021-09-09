PM Modi to host India’s Paralympics stars today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet the Indian contingent of the 2020 Summer Paralympics on Thursday (September 9).

PM Modi earlier personally spoke to every Paralympian who won a medal for the country. He said on Sunday that India’s historic medal haul in the Tokyo Paralympic games would remain etched in the memory of every Indian and motivate generations of athletes.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo was held from August 24 to September 5 this year entirely behind closed doors due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Just like the Olympics, the multi-sports event was branded as Tokyo 2020 despite being delayed a year due to the pandemic.